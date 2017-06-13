EU to help Azerbaijan strengthen accreditation system

2017-06-13 08:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The European Union (EU) will help Azerbaijan to strengthen the accreditation system in the country, Sabig Abdullayev, head of the Accreditation Center at the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

He said that the EU-funded twinning project called "Strengthening the accreditation system in Azerbaijan" has been launched this month.

"German Accreditation Body (DAkkS) will carry out the project," Abdullayev said. "The project aims to contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani economy and expand access of local exporters to the world markets by creating an accreditation system that meets the European requirements."

Accreditation plays an important role in increasing competitiveness of the Azerbaijani national economy, as well as in promoting exports, he said.

He went on to add that currently Azerbaijan Accreditation Center has a number of tasks within the framework of the project.

"The main task is to analyze the legislative framework, which governs the activities of the Center, and bring it in line with the requirements of international organizations, or create a new draft law," said Abdullayev. "In addition, it is necessary to improve the knowledge of the Center’s staff, as well as external evaluators and strengthen the institutional capacity of the Center."

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to improve management in the areas of metrology, accreditation and protection of patent rights on February 11, 2017.

Under the decree, Azerbaijan Accreditation Center was established.

The center ensures compliance with the principles and rules of accreditation, accredits structures for conformity assessment (confirmation), and carries out representation in international structures in this field.