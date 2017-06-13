Ashgabat, Budapest to hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The next meeting of the Turkmen-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in Ashgabat on June 15-16, 2017, said the Turkmen government in a message.

During the meeting, it is expected to discuss the issues of increasing trade turnover and expanding partnership between the two countries’ businesses.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during the last government meeting, noted that in recent years, Turkmenistan and Hungary have demonstrated the intention to implement big joint projects in various fields.

He added that at the upcoming meeting, it is necessary to discuss specific proposals, the implementation of which will help to strengthen bilateral ties and will give a strong momentum to the diversification of partnership in all fields of relations.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Hungary were established in 1992.

Hungary is interested in increasing the import of chemical products from Turkmenistan, oil and gas processing.

The two countries signed an intergovernmental convention in June 2016 on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital.