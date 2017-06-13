Int’l Union of Muslim Scholars calls for dialogue with Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has called for dialogue with Qatar and the speedy lifting of sanctions imposed against the country, IUMS said in a message June 13.

The Qatar crisis led to a split between brotherly countries, reads the message.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

