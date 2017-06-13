BSTDB allocations for Azerbaijan reach 360M euros (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has since the start of its operation allocated loans worth 360 million euros to Azerbaijan’s private sector, said Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov June 13.

He made the remarks at the presentation of BSTDB opportunities for the business and banking community of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's share in the bank's loan portfolio is 8.3 percent, according to Sharifov.

“Azerbaijan also participates in the bank's share capital, where the share of our participation is five percent. We are the seventh largest shareholder of the bank,” he noted.

Sharifov added that in total, BSTDB has allocated loans worth $4.3 billion for projects in the countries of presence since the start of its activities.

BSTDB was founded by Azerbaijan, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Armenia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.