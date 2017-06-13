BSTDB interested in issuing manat loans to Azerbaijan

2017-06-13 11:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is interested in funding projects in Azerbaijan in manats, BSTDB President Ihsan Ugur Delikanli said June 13.

He was addressing an event dedicated to presentation of BSTDB opportunities for the business and banking community of Azerbaijan.

Such funding can be implemented through the issuance of manat bonds by the bank, according to Delikanli.

He also noted that BSTDB offers medium- and short-term project funding, corporate loans, participation in companies’ capital and various guarantees.

Story still developing