Assets of Uzbek bank up by almost 30%

2017-06-13

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Assets of Uzbekistan’s Open Joint-Stock Innovation Commercial Bank Ipak Yuli amounted to 2.286 trillion soums in 2016, as compared to 1.762 trillion soums in 2015, according to the bank’s report.

Thus, the bank’s assets increased by 29.7 percent during 2016.

In 2016, the bank issued loans and advances to customers in the amount of 1.268 trillion soums as compared to 932.6 billion soums a year before (an increase of 35.9 percent).

Liabilities of Bank Ipak Yuli rose by 28.7 percent – up to 2.076 trillion soums in 2016, and the volume of customers’ funds increased by 23.1 percent – up to 1.593 trillion soums.

Equity capital of the credit organization rose by 1.4 times – up to 209.033 billion soums, taking into account the authorized capital, calculated at a market value, in the amount of 112.653 billion soums and retained earnings of previous years in the amount of 94.92 billion soums.

The bank’s net profit totaled 60.135 billion soums in 2016, as compared to 29.093 billion soums in 2015 (an increase of more than two times).

The Bank Ipak Yuli was created in 1990.

(3,903.19 soums = $1 on June 13)