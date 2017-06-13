Turkish opposition backs sending country's servicemen to Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli has supported the decision of the country’s government to send its military contingent to Qatar, TRT Haber TV channel reported.

Bahceli said that this decision is aimed at reducing tensions in the [Middle East] region.

“Sending military contingent to Qatar is an indicator of the level of relations between Ankara and Doha,” Bahceli said.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

A military agreement entered into force between Qatar and Turkey June 9.

The document was signed on November 10, 2016 in Ankara.

Earlier, a law was passed in Turkey on ratification of an agreement between the two countries on the deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The establishment of a Turkish military base in Qatar is envisaged by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by the two countries in 2014.

Moreover, the Turkish parliament ratified the Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Education and Training for Gendarmerie between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the State of Qatar.

The protocol was signed on December 2, 2015 in Doha as part of the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of security between the internal ministries of Turkey and Qatar.

