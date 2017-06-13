Azerbaijan preparing cultural events plan for F1 Grand Prix

2017-06-13 13:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism is preparing a plan of cultural events for June 23-25, the period of holding the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev told reporters in Azerbaijan’s capital June 13.

“Our cultural institutions will work, but I think that the most interesting events are directly related to the Formula 1 race itself,” the minister said. “Performance of foreign singers, who will take part in a concert program to be organized in the Seaside National Park during the racing competitions, will be of considerable interest. This, in turn, will affect the growth of the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan.”