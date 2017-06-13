Ilham Aliyev receives PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee Cezar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach.

The co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee informed the head of state about their meetings to be held in Baku.

They discussed the issues relating to the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

They exchanged views over the opportunities for developing the cooperation.