US, Turkey to mull Qatar crisis

2017-06-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Presidents of the US and Turkey, Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the Qatar crisis in a telephone conversation, Turkish media outlets quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying June 13.

The FM did not specify the date of the talks.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.



