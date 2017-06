Ilham Aliyev approves funding for road construction

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Khirdalan-Binagadi-Balakhani road.

Under the presidential order, 5.3 million manats is allocated from the state budget for the construction of Khirdalan-Binagadi-Balakhani road connecting six residential areas with the total population of 188,000 people.