Azerbaijan demonstrating resilience to external shocks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan demonstrates resilience to external shocks and adverse processes thanks to the implemented reforms, said Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov.

He made the remarks June 13 at an event dedicated to presentation of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank’s opportunities for the business and banking community of Azerbaijan.

“Diversification of the economy and development of the non-oil sector and entrepreneurship are among the basic constituents of the economic policy, pursued under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. In this context, it is very important to cooperate with international financial organizations,” he said.

Mammadov reminded that Azerbaijan has recently adopted strategic decisions aimed at improving the business environment in the country.