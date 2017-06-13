Uzbekistan, ILO eye to continue co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The delegation of Uzbekistan held a meeting with Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder in Geneva, the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations reported June 13.

“Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Tanzila Narbaeva and the country’s Labor and Employment Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov informed Ryder about the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan in the sphere of social and economic development and ensuring decent employment of the country’s population,” the report said.

Ryder thanked the Uzbek authorities for ratifying the ILO’s Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize Convention (No. 87).

He expressed hope that work on studying the issue of other ILO conventions’ compliance with the Uzbek national legislation will continue.

Ryder stressed the need to expand cooperation between the ILO and Uzbekistan by including the issues of further improvement of the legal framework, ensuring employment, including among women, as well as labor and social protection of the population in the agenda, and called on the Uzbek side to further develop the cooperation.

It was reported that in early 2017, Uzbekistan and the ILO signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) in 2017-2020.

Measures to improve the Uzbek national labor legislation, raising public awareness on labor rights were successfully implemented within the DWCP in 2014-2016.