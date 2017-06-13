Ilham Aliyev receives Bulgarian prosecutor general with delegation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:58)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria Sotir Tsatsarov.

Sotir Tsatsarov extended Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s greetings to the head of state.

The Bulgarian Prosecutor General commended the Azerbaijani people for their work under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Sotir Tsatsarov said he was deeply impressed with the ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan.

He hailed successful cooperation between prosecution bodies of the two countries, adding that this cooperation was carried out at a highly professional level and in a friendly atmosphere. Sotir Tsatsarov described his Baku trip as a continuation of the current ties.

President Ilham Aliyev praised a very good level of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations, saying they are successfully developing in political, economic, energy, cultural and other fields.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to Bulgaria as well as the Bulgarian Prime Minister’s trip to Azerbaijan, and stressed the importance of these visits in terms of strengthening ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of elevating Azerbaijan-Bulgaria ties in all fields to the level of current cooperation and mutual support between the leaderships of the two countries.

The head of state said good cooperation between the prosecution bodies contributes to the expansion of bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev noted that this visit created a good opportunity for discussing the issues relating to prospects of relations.

The head of state thanked for Rumen Radev’s greetings and asked the Prosecutor General to extend his greetings to the Bulgarian President.