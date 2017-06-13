Minister: Gobustan – among Europe’s best museums

2017-06-13 17:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

About 100,000 people visited the Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve in 2016, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev told reporters in Baku June 13.

Garayev said that the number of tourists visiting Gobustan has increased as compared to previous years.

Today there are very few rock carvings and inscriptions in the world remaining since the Paleolithic era, noted the minister.

There is a network of such places in the world, and Azerbaijan with its Gobustan is a part of this network, demonstrating to the whole world that the first place of human habitation on Earth is in Azerbaijan, added Garayev.

The minister added that all tourism companies include trips to Gobustan in their visit programs.

Gobustan open-air museum has been included in the list of the best museums in Europe, said Garayev.

Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2007.