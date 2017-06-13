Erdogan: Turkey stands for Iraq’s integrity

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey stands for the integrity of Iraq, but not for holding a referendum on the status of the autonomous Kurdish region, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing a meeting with the Justice and Development Party members in Ankara June 13.

He said Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region should understand that they are not alone in the region and there are also Arabs and Turkomans living there.

“Iraq's territorial integrity is a priority for Turkey,” Erdogan said.

On June 8, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, said the KRG is ready to hold an independence referendum.

He noted that the referendum is scheduled for September 25.

