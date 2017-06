Ilham Aliyev receives heads of CIS Customs Services

2017-06-13 18:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received heads of Customs Services of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the chairman-executive secretary of CIS Executive Committee, who are in Azerbaijan to attend the 65th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of CIS member states to be held in Baku.