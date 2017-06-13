Joint tactical drills of Azerbaijan, Turkey continue (PHOTO)

2017-06-13 18:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Joint tactical exercises of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, which started June 12, are continuing, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

At this stage, in accordance with the drills’ scenario, the units of Azerbaijan’s Separate Combined Arms Army, various security agencies of Azerbaijan, and the units of Turkey’s Armed Forces have been sent to concentration areas.

The formations and units have been brought to the state of full combat readiness.

The drills will last until June 16.