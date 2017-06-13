Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian minister of economy, sustainable development (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13



President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

The Azerbaijani president hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, saying the two countries maintain active cooperation in many areas and support each other. Touching upon economic ties, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out good results in this area.

On Azerbaijan’s investments in Georgia and Azerbaijani companies’ activities in the country, the head of state stressed the importance of determining the ways of increasing the bilateral trade.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the significance of studying the potential for developing the relations in non-oil, trade and other sectors. Hailing the successful implementation of global projects in transport and energy fields, he noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia demonstrate a very sound approach to the realization of these projects along with other partners.

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia said he is much honored to meet with President Ilham Aliyev. He offered condolences over passing of Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev.

The Georgian minister said cooperation in the economic area is successfully developing, adding this is well evidenced by a 49 percent growth in the bilateral trade in four months of this year.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, transport, tourism and agriculture.