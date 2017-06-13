Turkey turned into military products exporter country: Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has turned into a country exporting military products, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

He was giving speech before members of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara June 13.

A few years ago, Turkey was almost 80 percent dependent on external supplies of defense products, he noted.

Erdogan added that Turkey implemented large-scale reforms aimed at developing the economy and strengthening the country.

