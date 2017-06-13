Central Asian countries adopt declaration on countering terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopted a joint declaration on strengthening regional collaboration to counter terrorism, the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) said in a message.

The document was signed in Ashgabat at a meeting of the High-Level United Nations-Central Asian Dialogue on Implementing the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia, chaired by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The objective of the meeting was to review progress on implementation of the Joint Plan of Action for the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia and to define future strategic counter-terrorism priorities for the region.

Guterres reiterated the readiness of the UN to continue supporting regional and national efforts of Central Asian countries in fighting terrorism.

The declaration welcomes the recent initiative of the secretary-general to reform the UN counter-terrorism architecture by establishing a new Office of Counter-Terrorism and acknowledges the importance of UN counter-terrorism efforts in the region.