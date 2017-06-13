Turkish delegation discussing creation of military base in Qatar

2017-06-13 20:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

In accordance with the agreement “On deployment of Turkish military contingent in Qatar” ratified in the Turkish Parliament June 7, a military delegation of three high-ranking officials was sent from Turkey to Qatar June 12, the Turkish media outlets reported June 13.

The members of the delegation were tasked to carry out preparation work for the deployment of the Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

A military agreement entered into force between Qatar and Turkey June 9.

The document was signed on November 10, 2016 in Ankara.

Earlier, a law was passed in Turkey on ratification of an agreement between the two countries on the deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The establishment of a Turkish military base in Qatar is envisaged by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by the two countries in 2014.

Moreover, the Turkish parliament ratified the Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Education and Training for Gendarmerie between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the State of Qatar.

The protocol was signed on December 2, 2015 in Doha as part of the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of security between the internal ministries of Turkey and Qatar.