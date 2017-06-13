Updating EU-Turkey Customs Union beneficial for Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Updating the EU-Turkey Customs Union is primarily in the interests of Ankara, believes Gungor Gokdag, an analyst with the Turkish magazine ZedLife.

Gokdag told Trend that at present Turkey has huge opportunities for the export of goods to different countries.

“Turkey has a huge production potential compared to some European and Asian neighbors,” said Gokdag.

He added that the EU is an important partner of Turkey.

“Development of bilateral relations [with the EU] opened new markets and gave an impetus to the strengthening and development of the Turkish economy,” said Gokdag.

Turkey and the EU are expected to discuss 10 points to update the Customs Union. The main points are related to the smooth supply of Turkish agricultural products to the European market and the abolition of quotas for the Turkish freight carriers.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Customs and Trade told Trend that Turkey and the EU are beginning the negotiations on updating the Customs Union.

The negotiations will begin in Brussels on June 13, the ministry said.

“Updating the Customs Union can promote the growth of trade between Turkey and the EU,” the ministry said.