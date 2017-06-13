Uzbek president amends structure of Cabinet of Ministers

2017-06-13 20:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree has approved changes in the structure of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The post of deputy prime minister - head of the complex on the issues of macroeconomic development, structural transformation, attracting foreign investments, as well as consolidated information and analytical department on the issues of macroeconomic development, structural reforms and attracting foreign investments has been abolished in accordance with the decree published on the Uzbek presidential website June 13.

The post of deputy prime minister - head of the complex on the issues of economic development, structural reforms, investments, reformation of banking and financial systems, coordination of activities of free economic and small industrial zones has been created instead.

The post of deputy prime minister - chairman of the board of O’zavtosanoat JSC - head of the complex on the issues of the development of foreign economic activity, export potential, mechanical engineering, automotive and electrical industries, product standardization has been created instead of the post of deputy prime minister - chairman of the board of O’zavtosanoat JSC - head of the complex on the issues of the development of export potential and mechanical engineering, automotive and electrical industries, product standardization.

In addition, the post of deputy prime minister - head of the complex on the issues of ecology, environmental protection, physical culture and sports, which was recently vacant, has been abolished.