Turkish court remands 34 FETO suspects in custody

2017-06-14 02:07 | www.trend.az | 0

A total of 34 suspects were remanded in custody on Tuesday as part of an investigation into publishing company Kaynak Holding, which was reportedly linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) before it was seized in the wake of the coup attempt.

Last week, 39 suspects had been arrested as part of the investigation carried out by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office.

An Istanbul criminal court remanded in custody 34 of 39 suspects over charges of “being a member of terror organization” and “financing a terror organization”.

The other five suspects were released under judicial control.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Kaynak: AA