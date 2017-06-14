Ilham Aliyev: Restoration of Jojug Marjanli village is a historic event

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14



Trend:



Today is the day of restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to the village and meeting with Ogtay Haziyev’s family members.



“Today is a significant day, historic day in the life of our country," noted President Aliyev. "Today is the day of restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village. I congratulate you and the all Azerbaijani people on this wonderful event. The restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village is a historic event.”



“You, as the people living in this village, know its history well. Now the whole Azerbaijan knows the history of the Jojug Marjanli village. The whole world knows Jojug Marjanli. This village has a special place in Azerbaijan's history. You are well aware that the Jojug Marjanli village was under the Armenian occupation only for a few months. The Armenian occupation forces completely destroyed the village and destroyed all the buildings in a few months," he said.



The president added that the village is a living proof of atrocities committed by Armenians.



He reminded that thanks to the successful military operation ‘Horadiz’, held under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in December 1993, more than 20 villages were liberated from the Armenian occupation, including the Jojug Marjanli village, and Horadiz settlement – today’s Horadiz city.



“However, living here was risky, dangerous. Despite this, the Haziyevs lived here. In April of the previous year, when the Armenian military provocation was prevented, the Azerbaijani army conducted a successful counteroffensive operation and liberated thousands of hectares of Azerbaijani land. Thousands of hectares of Aghdere, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts were liberated and today, the Azerbaijani army controls tens of thousands of hectares of land,” said the president.

