Baku Stock Exchange leaves FEAS

2017-06-14 19:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has left the Federation of European and Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), BSE said in a message June 14.

This decision was made at the annual general meeting of BSE shareholders, according to the message.

“The latest trends occurring in FEAS seriously limit the prospects of its further activities, call in question its sustainability, as well as dramatically reduce the international influence and strategic importance. As a result, seven members, including the Baku and Istanbul stock exchanges, left the organization,” reads the message.

BSE has been a member of FEAS since 2001.