Ilham Aliyev: Restoration of Jojug Marjanli village is a historic event (UPDATE 3)

2017-06-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14



Trend:



Today is the day of restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to the village and meeting with Ogtay Haziyev’s family members.



“Today is a significant day, historic day in the life of our country," noted President Aliyev. "Today is the day of restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village. I congratulate you and the all Azerbaijani people on this wonderful event. The restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village is a historic event.”



“You, as the people living in this village, know its history well. Now the whole Azerbaijan knows the history of the Jojug Marjanli village. The whole world knows Jojug Marjanli. This village has a special place in Azerbaijan's history. You are well aware that the Jojug Marjanli village was under the Armenian occupation only for a few months. The Armenian occupation forces completely destroyed the village and destroyed all the buildings in a few months," he said.



The president added that the village is a living proof of atrocities committed by Armenians.



He reminded that thanks to the successful military operation ‘Horadiz’, held under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in December 1993, more than 20 villages were liberated from the Armenian occupation, including the Jojug Marjanli village, and Horadiz settlement – today’s Horadiz city.



“However, living here was risky, dangerous. Despite this, the Haziyevs lived here. In April of the previous year, when the Armenian military provocation was prevented, the Azerbaijani army conducted a successful counteroffensive operation and liberated thousands of hectares of Azerbaijani land. Thousands of hectares of Aghdere, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts were liberated and today, the Azerbaijani army controls tens of thousands of hectares of land,” said the president.

The head of state noted that living safely in the Jojug Marjanli village became possible after the Lele Tepe height was reclaimed.

“In late last year, when I was in this region, on Lele Tepe, in the lands liberated from occupation, during my meeting with servicemen, I asked whether it is possible today to live in Jojug Marjanli in safety or not. I was told that this is possible,” said President Aliyev. “A relevant decree was signed in January this year, funds were allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund and construction work started on March 20,”

He added that the construction work lasted only for two months – from March 20 to May 20.

“All this construction work was carried out in front of your eyes. This is indeed a historic event. A part of the village was restored during the two months. Fifty houses, a school, a mosque were built at the first stage,” noted the head of state.

A mosque looking like the Shusha mosque was built in Jojug Marjanli, said President Aliyev, adding that a road was built from Horadiz to Jojug Marjanli.

“Nearly 100, maybe even more houses will be built in the village in the next stage,” added the president.

President Aliyev said a medical center will be built and additional measures will be taken in order to create jobs in Jojug Marjanli.

“This is the history of the Jojug Marjanli village – a glorious history indeed. The village that suffered from occupation has been restored. Azerbaijan has liberated a part of its lands from occupants. This is really a historic event,” noted the president.

President Aliyev voiced confidence that the future of the Jojug Marjanli village will be successful and happy, and the village will revive even more after the return of its residents.

“Today we are on the eve of the Salvation Day. The Salvation Day is a turning point in modern history of Azerbaijan,” the president noted.

President Aliyev said stability was restored and development started in Azerbaijan as a result of return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power, adding today’s Azerbaijan is a country standing out on a global scale.

President Aliyev said that today the Azerbaijani army is among the strong armies in the world and the April battles once again demonstrated that.

“We and the Azerbaijani public knew that. But the April battles clearly showed to the whole world and the enemy that today the Azerbaijani state is ready and capable to restore its territorial integrity,” added the president.