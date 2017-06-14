Saudis can resolve Qatar crisis: Erdogan’s spokesman

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Saudi Arabia can resolve the Qatar crisis, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Trend.

Kalin noted that Turkey intends to attract more intermediaries to resolve the conflict.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to solve the crisis in Qatar, according to him.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will today visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia to mull the situation in the region.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

