Two people killed, four injured in Aleppo after shelling by militants

The militants fired rocket shells at Syria's Aleppo neighborhood, killing at least two people and injuring four others, Sputnik reporte citing local media.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the militants attacked al-Hamadaniyeh neighborhood in Aleppo city on Tuesday night. Two children were among those who were injured due to the attack, the media outlet said, adding that some houses were damaged.

The shelling carried out by the militants is yet another violation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria, the news agency noted.

In May, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in the country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.