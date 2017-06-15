5 PKK terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

Security forces killed five PKK terrorists during a military operation in a rural area of eastern Erzurum province, a security source told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

The terrorist were killed after a gunfight erupted between military personal and the terrorists in the Senkaya district during a security operation against the PKK, according to the source who wished to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Additional troops were sent to the region to support the ongoing operation.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.