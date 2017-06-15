President of Malta, head of Gov’t of National Accord of Libya congratulate Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, president of Malta, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is with great pleasure that I convey heartfelt greetings and felicitations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Malta to Your Excellency as well as to the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the president of Malta said to Ilham Aliyev in her letter.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and serenity as well as continued progress to your nation,” reads the letter. “I also express my confidence that the excellent relations that exist between our two countries will continue to be strengthened.”

Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord of Libya, also congratulated the Azerbaijani president on the National Day of the Republic of the country.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend, on behalf of the government and people of the National Accord of Libya and on my own behalf, my most sincere congratulations and wishes to you and through you to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day,” Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj said in his letter.

“Using this opportunity, I wish you robust health and happiness and the friendly people of your country progress and prosperity. I would also like to note that I am ready to work with you to strengthen friendly relations and cooperation to the mutual benefit of our peoples.”

“Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” reads the letter.