Turkey, Greece to mull bilateral relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Greece will discuss the development of bilateral relations during the visit of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to Athens June 19, Yildirim’s chancellery said June 15.

It is noted that regional issues will also be discussed during Yildirim’s meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.

It is also expected that the Turkish prime minister will meet with the representatives of the Turkish diaspora in Greece.

