Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 140 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 140 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 15.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns, 60-mm and 82-mm mortars (2 shells).

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Ashagi Eskipara villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Voskevan village and on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Aghbulag village of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Zamanli village and on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.