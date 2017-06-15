Iran doubles nuclear electricity generation

Dalga Khatinoglu, Trend:

Iran has doubled nuclear electricity generation, an official told Trend June 14 on condition of anonymity.

The official at Iran’s Energy Ministry said that the country’s nuclear electricity generation reached 6.71 terawatt-hours during the last fiscal year.

"The figure was a little more than 3 TWh during the previous year," he added.

He said that the currently only the Bushehr nuclear power plant works with 75 capacity and a fourth of its capacity is idle.

BP reported June 13 that Iran’s nuclear electricity generation increased by 75.3 percent to 1.4 million tons of OE.

Iran’s total actual electricity generation level reached 286 TWh in 2016, the company's Statistical Review 2016 indicates.

Iran inaugurated 1020-MW Bushehr power plant in 2011, but its output level fluctuated significantly for years.

For instance, it generated 4.5 TWh electricity in 2014.