Uzbekistan studying prospects of joining TAPI

2017-06-15

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 15

By Demir Azizov–

Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz national holding company is studying the prospects and possibilities for joining the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, chairman of the company’s board Alisher Sultanov said during the meeting of the International Press Club in Tashkent city.

He reminded that the issue of Uzbekistan’s joining the TAPI project was raised during the visit of the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan.

“The Turkmen side offered us to participate in the TAPI project,” Sultanov said. “In turn, the Uzbek president instructed the Uzbekneftegaz company to study this issue.”

Sultanov went on to add that currently there is no decision whether Uzbekistan will participate in this project or not.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI started in 2015 and is scheduled to finish in late 2018.

The pipeline’s annual capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters of gas.