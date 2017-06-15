Ilham Aliyev receives CEO of John Deere company (UPDATE)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Samuel Allen, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the John Deere company.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and John Deere, which spans more than 10 years, saying the country is interested in expanding this cooperation. The head of state said large-scale agricultural development programs have been endorsed in Azerbaijan, adding that they already yield good results.

The president said there is a large market for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, including John Deere products.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of state-of-the-art machinery in terms of the implementation of agricultural development plans, saying Azerbaijan is interested in applying modern machinery and equipment to increase productivity and efficiency in the sector.

The head of state said Azerbaijan has made success in agriculture, highlighting the expansion of agricultural export. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the share of agriculture in the country`s gross domestic product will continue to grow.

Saying he is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of John Deere Samuel Allen expressed his confidence that these visits will be regular. He said he has met with Azerbaijan`s key users of agricultural machinery, hailing big interest in ongoing and future agricultural projects in the country.

The sides discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-John Deere cooperation.