Erdogan slams US move to issue warrants for bodyguards

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the U.S. move to issue arrest warrants for 12 of his bodyguards allegedly linked with a brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, Anadolu reported.

Several people were injured when a brawl broke outside Turkey's Washington embassy during Erdogan’s visit to the U.S. in May. Washington D.C. police reportedly obtained the arrest warrants for the Turkish president's bodyguards on Thursday.

Speaking at an iftar in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan said: "They have issued arrest warrants for 12 of my bodyguards. What kind of law is this?

"If my bodyguards cannot protect me then why am I bringing them to America with me?"