Massive inferno breaks out in East London residential block

2017-06-16 09:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

A huge inferno broke out at a residential block in Shadwell, east London, the Daily Express reports.

Four fire engines were dispatched to Tarling Street after worried residents made 36 calls to emergency services.

Two roof extraction units were completely and the wooden decking and fencing of a third floor balcony was partially destroyed in the early hours of Friday morning.

Firefighters battled with the blaze for around an hour before finally extinguishing the inferno at 2.24am.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "A few calls to a rooftop fire in #JamesVollerWay but thanks to @LondonFire it's now out with no injuries."

Investigation teams were sent down to the address to establish the cause of the fire

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade confirmed no one was injured by the blaze.

The blaze follows the devastating Grenfell Tower atrocity that has killed 17 people when the entire 24–storey block of flats was destroyed.