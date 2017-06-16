Turkmenistan, UN mull drug-related issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service hosted a meeting with Vera Tkachenko, a representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said the Migration Service in a message.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on prospects and opportunities of partnership.

The sides expressed confidence that the cooperation will continue to develop dynamically, according to the message.

Turkmenistan is an active participant in the international UN Conventions on combating illicit trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as a number of regional and international projects.

Turkmenistan has a long border with Afghanistan, the territory of which, according to the UN, is actively used for narcotic cultivation.