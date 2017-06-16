60 terrorists killed in Turkey within week

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces killed 60 terrorists within one week in the country, Turkey’s General Staff said in a message June 16.

The operations were held in the Turkish southeastern provinces of Shirnak, Hakkari, Mardin and Siirt.

Firearms and explosives were seized in the operations, according to the message.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

