Azerbaijan to hold large-scale drills in conditions close to combat

2017-06-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Large-scale exercises will start June 19 in line with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, said a message of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The drills will be conducted in order to inspect combat readiness, organization of command and control of troops and means, including their interoperability in conditions close to combat.

The military exercises, to be held until June 24, will involve up to 23,000 military personnel, 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.