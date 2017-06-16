Iran slams West's “double standards” on Israeli nukes

Iran asks the United Nations nuclear agency to take Israel’s nuclear activities into “serious” consideration, lambasting the West’s “duplicitous policies concerning the regime’s military nuclear capability”.

Reza Najafi, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the remarks to the quarterly meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors, Press TV reported.

He said that Israel has over the past years, continued to advance its military nuclear program in contravention of all international regulations by ignoring the international community’s legitimate calls, and thanks to the blind support by some countries.

Israel is estimated to have more than 200 nuclear warheads in its arsenal. However, it refuses to either accept or deny having the weapons.

It has also evaded signing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Najafi considered Israel’s nuclear activities to be a source of concern for regional countries and the entire international community, accusing the West of double standards in its treatment of Tel Aviv’s nuclear program.

The Iranian official further highlighted repeated international calls for Israel to join the NPT and put all its nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision, stressing that Israel’s continued non-membership of the treaty sullies its reputation.