Turkey to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

Turkey will send 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said in a message June 16.

Also, a new hospital will be opened in Gaza with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, according to the message. The cost of the hospital construction will be $50 million.

Turkey and Israel reached an agreement in 2016 for the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

