US Gen. Dunford thanks Azerbaijan for providing help with Afghanistan

2017-06-16 11:40 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, during the hearings on the budget of the Department of Defense in the House of Representatives of the Congress, noted the great role of Azerbaijan in the US operation in Afghanistan, according to a message posted on the Department’s website.

He recalled visiting Azerbaijan in February and meeting with the country’s leadership.

Answering a question about the role of Azerbaijan as one of the US allies in the region in the operation in Afghanistan, Dunford thanked the country for providing help with Afghanistan, mentioning access through Azerbaijan to get to Afghanistan.

Dunford further said that today there’s no need to increase that access.