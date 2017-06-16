Open Doors Day held at Baku Higher Oil School

Open Doors Day for more than 50 senior pupils of Baku schools and their parents was held at the new campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). It started with a guided tour of the campus. The visitors were shown the main building, a 600-seat auditorium, a swimming pool, two gyms, a 110-seat audience, a stadium with artificial surface, a dining room, classrooms, administrative and service rooms, a library, state-of-the-art teaching laboratories, and a dormitory.

Then Head of BHOS Student Affairs Department Habiba Gajiyeva conducted a presentation with usage of audio and visual materials for the guests at the conference hall. She provided detailed information about BHOS history, recent developments and latest achievements. The Head of BHOS Student Affairs department spoke about BHOS long-term partnership with leading higher educational institutions around the world and local and transnational companies operating in Azerbaijan. Within this cooperation, she said, the companies arrange workshops, training and internship for BHOS students. Habiba Gajiyeva also told about the Higher School students’ life, their social, scientific and cultural activities, and youth societies and clubs operating at BHOS.

The meeting concluded with question and answer session. The schoolchildren also received Higher School’s promotional materials and leaflets, and group commemorative photos were taken.