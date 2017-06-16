Azerbaijan has strong potential for achieving its goals - Ali Hasanov

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

The 14th International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen, titled “Fundamental Principles of Sustainable Development Goals: Equality, National Priorities and Cooperation”, is being held in Baku June 16.

The conference is being attended by Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues, Department Head Ali Hasanov, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, other officials, MPs and foreign participants.

Addressing the conference with an opening speech, Elmira Suleymanova said that the policy, comprehensive reforms conducted by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, give effective results in the field of human rights protection.

Azerbaijan is a stable country, and human rights here are fully provided, she noted, adding that the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism is an example for the world.

Suleymanova stated that the development concept “Azerbaijan 2020: Vision for the Future” and other state programs, being implemented in Azerbaijan systematically and planned, are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and serve the all-round development of the country.

Then, addressing the event, Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues Ali Hasanov noted that an important condition for the states that have joined this global initiative is the availability of the necessary resources in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

“The successes achieved by Azerbaijan in the years of independence, the current level of development show that our country has strong potential for achieving its goals,” said Hasanov.

He added that today, Azerbaijan is a country with a strong economy, a stable political, legal and social protection system, secure and stable socio-political environment, as well as a state with a renewed infrastructure integrated into international organizations.

