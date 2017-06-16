Terror attack foiled in Iran, 1.3 tons of explosives seized

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran has prevented a possible terror attack, revealing a terrorist group in the country’s Sistan and Balouchestan Province, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced June 16.

The report said that IRGC's elite foreign operations unit, the Quds Force, engaged in an armed confrontation with terrorists in Qasr-e Qand Mountains.

The report said some of terrorists were killed, some injured and the rest managed to escape.

IRGC reported on its official website that about 1.3 tons explosive materials were found. Some of the explosives were in a car, other five bombs were reportedly ready for suicide attacks.

On Thursday, Iran’s media outlets reported that armed clashes broke out when Iranian security forces ambushed a group of militants in the southeastern heights of Qasr-e-qand in Sistan and Baluchestan Province amid the county’s recent crackdown on terrorists.

Iran’s media outlets have reported that police, Intelligence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) with the support of helicopters have joined efforts to clear the region from Ansar Al-Furqan, a pro-Sunni militant group operating in Iran’s Baluchestan province.

According to the reports, the security forces have seized massive amount of explosives and several suicide vests, following the clashes in which a number of militants were killed and wounded.

On Wednesday two members of the militant group were shot dead and five more were detained in southeastern Iranian port city of Chabahar.

Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspects over the past few days following recent terror attacks in capital Tehran.

Two separate attacks shocked Tehran on June 7, leaving 17 dead and 54 injured.