Bryza: Karabakh conflict solution possible within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, taking into account the right of peoples to self-determination, Matthew Bryza, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku June 16.

He noted that there is no trust between the conflict sides, they do not believe in the sincerity of each other and this hampers settlement of the conflict.

Complex compromises are needed for the conflict to be resolved, according to Bryza.

The only way is if the US and Russia, with participation of the EU, are able to provide political support to the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the conflict resolution, Bryza said, adding that Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the few issues, on which the US and Russia have a common position and are ready to act together.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.