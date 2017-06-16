Ashgabat, Budapest hold political consultations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted political consultations between Turkmenistan and Hungary, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message June 16.

The Hungarian delegation was led by Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola.

The sides mulled political and diplomatic, as well as economic and trade cooperation.

Speaking of the interest of Hungarian companies in investment, Mikola expressed hope for the further expansion of cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Hungary were established in 1992.